Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
Will Travis Sanheim find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sanheim stats and insights
- In four of 29 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|22:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|27:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:42
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:53
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:36
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.