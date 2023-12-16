Travis Sanheim will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Sanheim available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Travis Sanheim vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

Sanheim has a goal in four games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sanheim has a point in 14 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

Sanheim has an assist in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 29 Games 3 21 Points 0 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

