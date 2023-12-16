If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Tulsa and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 290

Tulsa's best wins

Tulsa's best win this season came against the Jackson State Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 108) in the RPI. Tulsa secured the 72-52 win at home on November 16. PJ Haggerty, as the top scorer in the victory over Jackson State, delivered 24 points, while Isaiah Barnes was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

73-72 at home over Missouri State (No. 119/RPI) on December 16

88-77 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 168/RPI) on December 5

90-70 at home over South Carolina State (No. 324/RPI) on November 20

85-71 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 11

70-53 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 6

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Tulsa has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Tulsa is playing the 313th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Golden Hurricane's upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Tulsa's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

