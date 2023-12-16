The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bertuzzi, are in action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 27 games this season, Bertuzzi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.