Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Toffoli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Toffoli has a goal in eight games this year out of 27 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Toffoli has a point in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Toffoli has an assist in nine of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Toffoli hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 3 21 Points 0 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

