Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyson Foerster a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foerster stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Foerster has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play, Foerster has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- Foerster's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Foerster recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.