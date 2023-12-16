Tyson Foerster will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center. Does a bet on Foerster intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Foerster has a goal in four games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Foerster has a point in nine of 28 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 28 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 1 10 Points 1 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

