On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Tyson Jost going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

Jost has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

Jost's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:32 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:24 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.