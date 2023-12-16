Will UC Davis be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features UC Davis' full tournament resume.

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 332

UC Davis' best wins

Against the North Dakota State Bison on November 14, UC Davis notched its signature win of the season, which was a 68-53 victory. Ty Johnson, as the leading scorer in the victory over North Dakota State, tallied 28 points, while Elijah Pepper was second on the squad with 24.

Next best wins

79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on November 9

82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 16

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

UC Davis has been given the 320th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Aggies' 22 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at UC Davis' upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies

UC Davis Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

