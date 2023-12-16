2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Davis March Madness Resume | December 18
Will UC Davis be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features UC Davis' full tournament resume.
How UC Davis ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|332
UC Davis' best wins
Against the North Dakota State Bison on November 14, UC Davis notched its signature win of the season, which was a 68-53 victory. Ty Johnson, as the leading scorer in the victory over North Dakota State, tallied 28 points, while Elijah Pepper was second on the squad with 24.
Next best wins
- 79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on November 9
- 82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 16
UC Davis' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
Schedule insights
- UC Davis has been given the 320th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Aggies' 22 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.
- Glancing at UC Davis' upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
UC Davis' next game
- Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
