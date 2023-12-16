Saturday's contest that pits the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) versus the Pacific Tigers (4-7) at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UC Davis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Pacific is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against UC Davis. The two teams are projected to come in below the 142.5 total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Alex G. Spanos Center Line: UC Davis -7.5

UC Davis -7.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): UC Davis -300, Pacific +240

UC Davis vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 72, Pacific 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. Pacific

Pick ATS: Pacific (+7.5)



Pacific (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



UC Davis has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Pacific, who is 1-10-0 ATS. The Aggies have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 135.3 points per game combined, 7.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies score 70.9 points per game (270th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 (164th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

UC Davis ranks 336th in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 its opponents average.

UC Davis connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

The Aggies' 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 255th in college basketball, and the 90.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 212th in college basketball.

UC Davis has committed 15.8 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.4 (13th in college basketball).

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -138 scoring differential, falling short by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are giving up 76.9 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball.

The 28.8 rebounds per game Pacific accumulates rank 360th in the nation, 6.5 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents pull down.

Pacific connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 29.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.9%.

Pacific has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (293rd in college basketball), 1.4 more than the 12.0 it forces (196th in college basketball).

