How to Watch UC Davis vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A pair of struggling teams square off when the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) visit the Pacific Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to break a four-game losing run versus the Tigers, who have lost four straight.
UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UC Davis Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games UC Davis shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 360th.
- The Aggies average 6.0 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (76.9).
- UC Davis is 2-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Pacific Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 47.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
- Pacific has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 148th.
- The Tigers score an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Pacific has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UC Davis averaged 79.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last season, ceding 70.0 points per game, compared to 72.4 in away games.
- UC Davis made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Pacific Home & Away Comparison
- At home Pacific is putting up 69.2 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (58.6).
- At home the Tigers are giving up 71.5 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they are on the road (83.4).
- Pacific makes the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.8 per game), but it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (30.1%).
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 71-59
|Gill Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 80-68
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 81-79
|University Credit Union Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/19/2023
|Montana
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/21/2023
|UC Merced
|-
|University Credit Union Center
Pacific Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|L 78-58
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/5/2023
|@ Idaho
|L 83-53
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 89-56
|Save Mart Center
|12/16/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/18/2023
|Stanislaus State
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/20/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
