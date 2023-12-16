A pair of struggling teams square off when the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) visit the Pacific Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to break a four-game losing run versus the Tigers, who have lost four straight.

UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
  • In games UC Davis shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 360th.
  • The Aggies average 6.0 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (76.9).
  • UC Davis is 2-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 47.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Pacific has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 148th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Pacific has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UC Davis averaged 79.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last season, ceding 70.0 points per game, compared to 72.4 in away games.
  • UC Davis made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Pacific is putting up 69.2 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (58.6).
  • At home the Tigers are giving up 71.5 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they are on the road (83.4).
  • Pacific makes the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.8 per game), but it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 71-59 Gill Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Nevada L 80-68 Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 Milwaukee L 81-79 University Credit Union Center
12/16/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/19/2023 Montana - University Credit Union Center
12/21/2023 UC Merced - University Credit Union Center

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northern Arizona L 78-58 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/5/2023 @ Idaho L 83-53 ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Fresno State L 89-56 Save Mart Center
12/16/2023 UC Davis - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/18/2023 Stanislaus State - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/20/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym

