A pair of struggling teams square off when the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) visit the Pacific Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to break a four-game losing run versus the Tigers, who have lost four straight.

UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games UC Davis shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 360th.

The Aggies average 6.0 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Tigers allow (76.9).

UC Davis is 2-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 47.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Pacific has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 148th.

The Tigers score an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Pacific has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UC Davis averaged 79.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Aggies played better in home games last season, ceding 70.0 points per game, compared to 72.4 in away games.

UC Davis made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

At home Pacific is putting up 69.2 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (58.6).

At home the Tigers are giving up 71.5 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they are on the road (83.4).

Pacific makes the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.8 per game), but it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 71-59 Gill Coliseum 12/6/2023 @ Nevada L 80-68 Lawlor Events Center 12/9/2023 Milwaukee L 81-79 University Credit Union Center 12/16/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center 12/19/2023 Montana - University Credit Union Center 12/21/2023 UC Merced - University Credit Union Center

Pacific Upcoming Schedule