A pair of sputtering teams meet when the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) visit the Pacific Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will look to a four-game losing run versus the Tigers, who have lost four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Pacific matchup.

UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

ESPN+

UC Davis vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Davis Moneyline Pacific Moneyline BetMGM UC Davis (-7.5) 142.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Davis (-7.5) 142.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Davis vs. Pacific Betting Trends

UC Davis has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Aggies' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Pacific has covered just once in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of three Tigers games this season have gone over the point total.

