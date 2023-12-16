UC Davis vs. Pacific: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
A pair of sputtering teams meet when the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) visit the Pacific Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will look to a four-game losing run versus the Tigers, who have lost four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Pacific matchup.
UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UC Davis Moneyline
|Pacific Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UC Davis (-7.5)
|142.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UC Davis (-7.5)
|142.5
|-340
|+260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UC Davis vs. Pacific Betting Trends
- UC Davis has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Aggies' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Pacific has covered just once in 11 games with a spread this season.
- A total of three Tigers games this season have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.