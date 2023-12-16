UC Davis vs. Pacific December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (4-7) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This contest will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UC Davis (-7.5)
- Total: 142.5
- TV: ESPN+
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Denson: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 11 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
UC Davis vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|270th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|64.4
|343rd
|165th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|301st
|336th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|360th
|148th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|259th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|238th
|251st
|12.4
|Assists
|14.8
|106th
|358th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|293rd
