The Pacific Tigers (4-7) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This contest will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UC Davis vs. Pacific Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UC Davis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Denson: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Judson Martindale: 11 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 270th 70.9 Points Scored 64.4 343rd 165th 70.1 Points Allowed 76.9 301st 336th 31.8 Rebounds 28.8 360th 148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 259th 6.6 3pt Made 6.8 238th 251st 12.4 Assists 14.8 106th 358th 15.8 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.