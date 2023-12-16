The Pacific Tigers (4-7) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also lost four games in a row.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Davis vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Davis -7.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs Pacific Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pacific is only 1-10-0 against the spread this season.

UC Davis' .167 ATS win percentage (1-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Pacific's .091 mark (1-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UC Davis vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 70.9 135.3 70.1 147 147.7 Pacific 64.4 135.3 76.9 147 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UC Davis vs Pacific Insights & Trends

The Aggies average 70.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 76.9 the Tigers allow.

UC Davis has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 76.9 points.

The Tigers put up an average of 64.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Aggies give up.

Pacific is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Davis vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 1-5-0 0-3 3-3-0 Pacific 1-10-0 1-2 3-8-0

UC Davis vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Davis Pacific 10-4 Home Record 7-10 5-9 Away Record 7-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.