For bracketology insights around UC Irvine and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 69

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine, in its signature win of the season, took down the Toledo Rockets 77-71 on November 22. With 25 points, Justin Hohn was the top scorer against Toledo. Second on the team was Bent Leuchten, with 19 points.

Next best wins

70-60 on the road over USC (No. 156/RPI) on November 14

83-68 over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 24

121-78 at home over South Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on December 16

91-74 at home over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 11

76-60 over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on November 21

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UC Irvine has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, UC Irvine has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UC Irvine is facing the 53rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Anteaters have 13 games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Irvine's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

New Mexico Lobos vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel: MW Network

