Saturday's game that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) against the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) at UCR Student Recreation Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Cal Baptist. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 69, UC Riverside 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-2.9)

Cal Baptist (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

UC Riverside has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal Baptist is 2-5-0. Both the Highlanders and the Lancers are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (scoring 67.9 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball while giving up 71.8 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential overall.

The 37.5 rebounds per game UC Riverside averages rank 147th in the nation, and are 1.8 more than the 35.7 its opponents collect per outing.

UC Riverside makes 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (83rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Highlanders rank 298th in college basketball with 87.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 253rd in college basketball defensively with 92.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UC Riverside wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 9.9 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 276th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball.

Cal Baptist pulls down 39.9 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.6 boards per game.

Cal Baptist knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from deep (195th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 34.0%.

Cal Baptist and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lancers commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (223rd in college basketball).

