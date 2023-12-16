For bracketology insights around UC Riverside and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 217

UC Riverside's best wins

UC Riverside took down the No. 198-ranked (according to the RPI) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks, 68-62, on December 3, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Isaiah Moses dropped a team-best 22 points with two rebounds and six assists in the contest against North Dakota.

Next best wins

74-68 over Green Bay (No. 229/RPI) on November 21

82-67 at home over Idaho (No. 246/RPI) on December 21

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, the Highlanders have three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Riverside has been given the 97th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Highlanders have 14 games left against teams over .500. They have two upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Riverside's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

