The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 308th 67.9 Points Scored 70.4 276th 204th 71.8 Points Allowed 64.7 45th 146th 37.5 Rebounds 39.9 59th 50th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 11.0 53rd 82nd 8.7 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 119th 14.5 Assists 11.6 294th 49th 9.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.