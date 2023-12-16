UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|308th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|70.4
|276th
|204th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|45th
|146th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|39.9
|59th
|50th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|53rd
|82nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.0
|222nd
|119th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.6
|294th
|49th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
