Can we count on UCLA to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on UCLA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 246

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UCLA defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders in a 66-65 win on November 30. With 17 points, Dylan Andrews was the leading scorer against UC Riverside. Second on the team was Will McClendon, with 11 points.

Next best wins

68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on November 10

78-58 at home over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on November 15

75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 345/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, UCLA has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UCLA has been given the 120th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Bruins' upcoming schedule, they have two games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

As far as UCLA's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

UCLA Bruins vs. CSU Northridge Matadors Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCLA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.