The Boise State Broncos are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's LA Bowl, where they will oppose the UCLA Bruins. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup.
UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-4.5)
|48.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-4.5)
|48.5
|-188
|+155
UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- UCLA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Boise State has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
