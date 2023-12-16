Can we expect UCSB to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 155

UCSB's best wins

UCSB beat the No. 103-ranked (according to the RPI) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 70-59, on November 29, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 25 points, Ajay Mitchell was the top scorer against Northern Arizona. Second on the team was Josh Pierre-Louis, with 10 points.

Next best wins

69-65 on the road over Fresno State (No. 216/RPI) on November 27

68-59 over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on December 16

96-72 at home over Le Moyne (No. 299/RPI) on November 19

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, UCSB has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UCSB is playing the 212th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Gauchos' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records above .500.

In terms of UCSB's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. Howard Bison

UCSB Gauchos vs. Howard Bison Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

