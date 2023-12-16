For bracketology insights on UCSD and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 242

UCSD's best wins

When UCSD beat the San Diego Toreros, who are ranked No. 141 in the RPI, on November 11 by a score of 69-63, it was its best win of the season so far. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones led the offense against San Diego, recording 21 points. Second on the team was Hayden Gray with 18 points.

Next best wins

95-87 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on November 6

73-55 at home over Navy (No. 352/RPI) on November 18

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UCSD is facing the 92nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Tritons' 22 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as UCSD's upcoming schedule, it has 22 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets vs. UCSD Tritons

Sacramento State Hornets vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Sacramento State Hornets -1.5

Sacramento State Hornets -1.5 Total: 138.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.