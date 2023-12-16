2024 NCAA Bracketology: USC March Madness Odds | December 18
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of USC and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +4000
How USC ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|36
|148
USC's best wins
USC's signature win this season came in an 82-69 victory on November 6 over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Kansas State was Boogie Ellis, who delivered 22 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 106-78 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 29
- 71-63 over Seton Hall (No. 157/RPI) on November 23
- 81-70 at home over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 19
- 85-59 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on November 9
USC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- According to the RPI, the Trojans have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
- USC has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, USC gets the 38th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Trojans have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- USC has 18 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
USC's next game
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. USC Trojans
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: USC Trojans -16.5
- Total: 146.5 points
