If you're seeking bracketology analysis of USC and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR 36 148

USC's best wins

USC's signature win this season came in an 82-69 victory on November 6 over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Kansas State was Boogie Ellis, who delivered 22 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

106-78 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 29

71-63 over Seton Hall (No. 157/RPI) on November 23

81-70 at home over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 19

85-59 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on November 9

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Trojans have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

USC has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, USC gets the 38th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Trojans have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

USC has 18 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

USC's next game

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. USC Trojans

Alabama State Hornets vs. USC Trojans Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: USC Trojans -16.5

USC Trojans -16.5 Total: 146.5 points

