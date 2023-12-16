For bracketology analysis around Utah State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Utah State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR NR 16

Utah State's best wins

When Utah State beat the UC Irvine Anteaters, the No. 47 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 79-69 on December 2, it was its signature victory of the season. In the win over UC Irvine, Mason Falslev put up a team-high 19 points. Great Osobor added 17 points.

Next best wins

54-53 at home over San Francisco (No. 50/RPI) on December 16

65-62 over Akron (No. 67/RPI) on November 20

84-82 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 107/RPI) on December 13

81-76 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 122/RPI) on November 28

108-81 at home over San Diego (No. 141/RPI) on December 6

Utah State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Based on the RPI, the Aggies have five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Utah State has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Utah State has the 61st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Aggies' 19 remaining games this year, 19 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Utah St's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah State's next game

Matchup: Utah State Aggies vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Utah State Aggies vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV Channel: MW Network

