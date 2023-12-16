Saturday's game that pits the Utah State Aggies (10-1) versus the San Francisco Dons (8-3) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Utah State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 75, San Francisco 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-7.3)

Utah State (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Utah State has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while San Francisco's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Aggies have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Dons have a record of 1-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies average 83.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +187 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Utah State wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 98th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.8 per outing.

Utah State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

The Aggies score 105.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 84.4 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

Utah State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (86th in college basketball).

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons put up 76.8 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +160 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.

San Francisco grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

San Francisco connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (185th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 30.7% rate.

San Francisco has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (56th in college basketball).

