A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, winners of three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah State Stats Insights

The Aggies make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

In games Utah State shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Aggies are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 232nd.

The Aggies score 21.6 more points per game (83.9) than the Dons give up (62.3).

Utah State has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Francisco Stats Insights

The Dons are shooting 48.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 42.5% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

San Francisco has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Dons are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 158th.

The Dons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.9).

San Francisco has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Utah State performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.8.

Utah State sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 42.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (78.7).

At home, San Francisco sunk 10.4 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged on the road (9.0). San Francisco's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara W 84-82 Leavey Center 12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/2/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule