How to Watch Utah State vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, winners of three in a row.
Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah State Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- In games Utah State shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Aggies are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 232nd.
- The Aggies score 21.6 more points per game (83.9) than the Dons give up (62.3).
- Utah State has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.
San Francisco Stats Insights
- The Dons are shooting 48.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 42.5% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
- San Francisco has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Dons are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 158th.
- The Dons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.9).
- San Francisco has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.
Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Utah State performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.8.
- Utah State sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 42.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Francisco put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (78.7).
- At home, San Francisco sunk 10.4 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged on the road (9.0). San Francisco's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (32.0%).
Utah State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|San Diego
|W 108-81
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|Northwest Nazarene
|W 84-53
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/13/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|W 84-82
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/2/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/13/2023
|Seattle U
|W 62-59
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
