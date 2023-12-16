A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, winners of three in a row.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • TV: MW Network

Utah State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • In games Utah State shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 232nd.
  • The Aggies score 21.6 more points per game (83.9) than the Dons give up (62.3).
  • Utah State has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • The Dons are shooting 48.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 42.5% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Francisco has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Dons are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 158th.
  • The Dons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.9).
  • San Francisco has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Utah State performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 75.0 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.8.
  • Utah State sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 42.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Francisco put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (78.7).
  • At home, San Francisco sunk 10.4 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged on the road (9.0). San Francisco's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (32.0%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara W 84-82 Leavey Center
12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/2/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/13/2023 Seattle U W 62-59 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/20/2023 Northern Arizona - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/22/2023 Fresno State - War Memorial Gymnasium

