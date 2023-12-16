Utah State vs. San Francisco: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, who have won three in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. San Francisco matchup.
Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|San Francisco Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-2.5)
|139.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-2.5)
|139.5
|-138
|+115
Utah State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Utah State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Aggies games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.
- San Francisco has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, just one of the Dons games has gone over the point total.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Utah State much lower (73rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
- The Aggies were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
