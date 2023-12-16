Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, who have won three in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. San Francisco matchup.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Utah State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Francisco Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-2.5) 139.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-2.5) 139.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Utah State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Aggies games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

San Francisco has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Dons games has gone over the point total.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Utah State much lower (73rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

The Aggies were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

