Two hot squads meet when the Utah State Aggies (10-1) host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Dons, who have won three in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. San Francisco matchup.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Utah State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Francisco Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-2.5) 139.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Utah State (-2.5) 139.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

  • Utah State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Aggies games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.
  • San Francisco has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, just one of the Dons games has gone over the point total.

Utah State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers rate Utah State much lower (73rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
  • The Aggies were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

