The San Francisco Dons (8-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 18.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mason Falslev: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 33rd 83.9 Points Scored 76.8 139th 88th 66.9 Points Allowed 62.3 22nd 98th 38.5 Rebounds 35.5 230th 156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd 270th 6.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 14th 18.8 Assists 15.8 64th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 228th

