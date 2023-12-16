Utah State vs. San Francisco December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (8-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.
Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 18.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|33rd
|83.9
|Points Scored
|76.8
|139th
|88th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|22nd
|98th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|35.5
|230th
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|103rd
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|14th
|18.8
|Assists
|15.8
|64th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|228th
