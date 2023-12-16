The San Francisco Dons (8-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 18.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank
33rd 83.9 Points Scored 76.8 139th
88th 66.9 Points Allowed 62.3 22nd
98th 38.5 Rebounds 35.5 230th
156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd
270th 6.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
14th 18.8 Assists 15.8 64th
128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 228th

