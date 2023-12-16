The Utah State Aggies (10-1) will look to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the San Francisco Dons (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 3.5-point favorites. The Dons have won three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs San Francisco Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Utah State has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 63.6% chance to win.

San Francisco has gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

This year, the Dons have won three of four games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Francisco has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 7 87.5% 83.9 160.7 66.9 129.2 144.5 San Francisco 1 11.1% 76.8 160.7 62.3 129.2 141.7

Additional Utah State vs San Francisco Insights & Trends

The 83.9 points per game the Aggies score are 21.6 more points than the Dons allow (62.3).

When Utah State totals more than 62.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Dons average 9.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.9).

San Francisco has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 4-4-0 3-3 6-2-0 San Francisco 6-3-0 1-0 1-8-0

Utah State vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State San Francisco 14-2 Home Record 11-5 6-4 Away Record 5-6 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.