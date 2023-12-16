Can we count on Utah Tech to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 2-0 NR NR 129

Utah Tech's best wins

Utah Tech's signature win this season came on December 2 in a 65-53 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines. Beon Riley put up a team-best 21 points with seven rebounds and one assist in the contest against Utah Valley.

Next best wins

72-69 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 199/RPI) on December 6

81-79 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 307/RPI) on November 11

73-66 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 321/RPI) on November 27

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Trailblazers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Utah Tech has two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Trailblazers have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Utah Tech faces the 266th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Trailblazers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Utah Tech has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

