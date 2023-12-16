Saturday's contest that pits the Utah Utes (7-2) versus the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 81, Utah Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-18.8)

Utah (-18.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Utah is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah Valley's 5-2-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Utes' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Wolverines' games have gone over.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 80.7 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 72.0 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential overall.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 70th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.7 per contest.

Utah connects on 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.0 (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

The Utes rank 62nd in college basketball by averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.1 (324th in college basketball).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +28 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (295th in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per outing (75th in college basketball).

Utah Valley is 282nd in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Utah Valley makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

Utah Valley has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.8 per game (175th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (119th in college basketball).

