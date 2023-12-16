The Utah Utes (7-2) welcome in the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • In games Utah shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 282nd.
  • The Utes score 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than the Wolverines allow (66.4).
  • Utah has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.
  • Utah Valley has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
  • The Utes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 337th.
  • The Wolverines score an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Utes allow to opponents.
  • When Utah Valley allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 6-4.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Utes allowed 62.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
  • Utah sunk 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • Utah Valley averages 79.0 points per game at home, and 62.0 away.
  • The Wolverines give up 62.8 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Utah Valley sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.0 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (23.2%) than at home (35.6%) as well.

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Hawaii W 79-66 Delta Center
12/5/2023 Southern Utah W 88-86 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/9/2023 BYU W 73-69 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Bellarmine - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 Washington State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Utah Tech L 65-53 Burns Arena
12/5/2023 Weber State W 70-54 UCCU Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State L 74-71 Gill Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Liberty - UCCU Center
12/29/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

