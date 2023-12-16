How to Watch Utah vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (7-2) welcome in the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 282nd.
- The Utes score 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than the Wolverines allow (66.4).
- Utah has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.
- Utah Valley has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Utes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 337th.
- The Wolverines score an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Utes allow to opponents.
- When Utah Valley allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 6-4.
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Utes allowed 62.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
- Utah sunk 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison
- Utah Valley averages 79.0 points per game at home, and 62.0 away.
- The Wolverines give up 62.8 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Utah Valley sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.0 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (23.2%) than at home (35.6%) as well.
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Hawaii
|W 79-66
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 88-86
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/9/2023
|BYU
|W 73-69
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 65-53
|Burns Arena
|12/5/2023
|Weber State
|W 70-54
|UCCU Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 74-71
|Gill Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Liberty
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
