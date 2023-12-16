The Utah Utes (7-2) welcome in the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 282nd.

The Utes score 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than the Wolverines allow (66.4).

Utah has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.

Utah Valley has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Utes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 337th.

The Wolverines score an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Utes allow to opponents.

When Utah Valley allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 6-4.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Utes allowed 62.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.8.

Utah sunk 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

Utah Valley averages 79.0 points per game at home, and 62.0 away.

The Wolverines give up 62.8 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Utah Valley sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.0 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (23.2%) than at home (35.6%) as well.

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 Hawaii W 79-66 Delta Center 12/5/2023 Southern Utah W 88-86 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/9/2023 BYU W 73-69 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/20/2023 Bellarmine - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/29/2023 Washington State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule