Will Utah be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Utah's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 31 40 17

Utah's best wins

Utah's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 73-69 victory over the No. 18 BYU Cougars. In the victory over BYU, Gabe Madsen dropped a team-high 17 points. Branden Carlson added 15 points.

Next best wins

78-71 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 51/RPI) on November 27

77-70 over Wake Forest (No. 92/RPI) on November 16

79-66 at home over Hawaii (No. 97/RPI) on November 30

101-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 6

76-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on December 16

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Utah has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Utes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Utah is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Utah is facing the 28th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Utes' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Utah's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Bellarmine Knights

Utah Utes vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

