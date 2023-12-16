2024 NCAA Bracketology: Utah March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Utah be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Utah's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on Utah's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +25000
How Utah ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|31
|40
|17
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah's best wins
Utah's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 73-69 victory over the No. 18 BYU Cougars. In the victory over BYU, Gabe Madsen dropped a team-high 17 points. Branden Carlson added 15 points.
Next best wins
- 78-71 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 51/RPI) on November 27
- 77-70 over Wake Forest (No. 92/RPI) on November 16
- 79-66 at home over Hawaii (No. 97/RPI) on November 30
- 101-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 6
- 76-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on December 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Utah's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Utah has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Utes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Utah is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Utah is facing the 28th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Utes' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of Utah's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Utah's next game
- Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Bellarmine Knights
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Utah games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.