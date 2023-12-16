When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Utah Valley be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-1 NR NR 115

Utah Valley's best wins

Against the Weber State Wildcats on December 5, Utah Valley picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 70-54 home victory. Against Weber State, Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the team by putting up 20 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 204/RPI) on November 29

79-73 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on November 9

67-65 over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on November 19

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Utah Valley has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Utah Valley has been given the 150th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Utah Valley's 20 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Liberty Flames

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Liberty Flames Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

