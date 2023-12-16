The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) will play the Utah Utes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 68th 80.7 Points Scored 69.2 295th 209th 72.0 Points Allowed 66.4 75th 70th 39.4 Rebounds 34.0 282nd 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th 138th 8.0 3pt Made 5.4 327th 31st 17.2 Assists 14.6 113th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

