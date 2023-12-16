Utah vs. Utah Valley December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) will play the Utah Utes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|68th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|295th
|209th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|75th
|70th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|34.0
|282nd
|204th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|337th
|138th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.4
|327th
|31st
|17.2
|Assists
|14.6
|113th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
