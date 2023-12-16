The Utah Utes (7-2) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -17.5 142.5

Utah vs Utah Valley Betting Records & Stats

The Utes have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -5000.

The implied probability of a win from the Utes, based on the moneyline, is 98%.

So far this year, Utah Valley has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Oddsmakers have given the Wolverines the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +1400 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Valley has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 6 66.7% 80.7 149.9 72.0 138.4 143.8 Utah Valley 3 42.9% 69.2 149.9 66.4 138.4 136.4

Additional Utah vs Utah Valley Insights & Trends

The 80.7 points per game the Utes put up are 14.3 more points than the Wolverines allow (66.4).

Utah has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

The Wolverines put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Utes give up (72.0).

Utah Valley is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 6-3-0 0-1 6-3-0 Utah Valley 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0

Utah vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Utah Valley 12-6 Home Record 14-1 4-7 Away Record 12-5 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

