If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Villanova and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 54

Villanova's best wins

Villanova took down the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels in an 83-81 win in overtime on November 23. It was its signature victory of the season. Eric Dixon recorded a team-best 34 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup against North Carolina.

Next best wins

79-63 over Memphis (No. 3/RPI) on November 24

85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 80/RPI) on November 22

57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 228/RPI) on November 17

65-56 at home over UCLA (No. 257/RPI) on December 9

83-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 299/RPI) on November 10

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Villanova is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Villanova has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Villanova is playing the 41st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Wildcats' 19 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Villanova's 19 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats

Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

