On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Vincent Desharnais going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.