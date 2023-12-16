Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Vincent Desharnais going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- Desharnais has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Desharnais has no points on the power play.
- Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|14:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 6-3
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
