Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Warren Foegele a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).
- Foegele has no points on the power play.
- Foegele averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|13:30
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 6-3
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
