When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Washington be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 39 NR 76

Washington's best wins

Washington's best win this season came on December 9 in a 78-73 victory against the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs. With 17 points, Keion Brooks Jr. was the top scorer versus Gonzaga. Second on the team was Sahvir Wheeler, with 16 points.

Next best wins

74-71 over Xavier (No. 90/RPI) on November 18

100-99 on the road over Seattle U (No. 204/RPI) on December 17

91-57 at home over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on November 6

83-56 at home over UCSD (No. 250/RPI) on November 28

75-67 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 284/RPI) on November 9

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Huskies have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Washington faces the 22nd-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Huskies have 17 games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing UW's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Washington's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Washington Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

