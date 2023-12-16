Can we expect Washington State to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 56

Washington State's best wins

Against the Portland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Washington State captured its best win of the season on December 2, a 71-61 home victory. Isaac Jones, in that signature win, dropped a team-high 27 points with 11 rebounds and zero assists. Myles Rice also played a role with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 27

83-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 170/RPI) on November 10

93-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 173/RPI) on November 24

84-59 at home over Idaho (No. 232/RPI) on November 6

78-57 over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on November 19

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Cougars have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Washington State is playing the 296th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Wazzu has 19 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos

Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

