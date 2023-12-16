What are Weber State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Weber State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 210

Weber State's best wins

When Weber State defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels, the No. 51 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 61-57 on November 12, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Dillon Jones delivered a team-best 29 points with 10 rebounds and one assist in the game against Saint Mary's (CA).

Next best wins

75-65 over Yale (No. 169/RPI) on November 18

84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 185/RPI) on December 16

78-50 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on December 9

Weber State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Weber State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, Weber State has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Weber State is playing the 191st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Weber St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Weber State's next game

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. Park (AZ) Buccaneers

Weber State Wildcats vs. Park (AZ) Buccaneers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

