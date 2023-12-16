When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will William Lagesson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

