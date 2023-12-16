Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 16?
Should you wager on William Nylander to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nylander stats and insights
- In 12 of 27 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.
- He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|19:26
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|21:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.