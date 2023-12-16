William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Nylander's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 24 of 27 games this season, Nylander has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has an assist in 20 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Nylander goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Nylander has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 4 38 Points 5 14 Goals 3 24 Assists 2

