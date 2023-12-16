Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 16.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharangovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.