Yegor Sharangovich and the Calgary Flames will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thinking about a bet on Sharangovich in the Flames-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

Sharangovich has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Sharangovich has scored a goal in nine of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Sharangovich has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Sharangovich has had an assist in a game six times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Sharangovich's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sharangovich has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 18 Points 1 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

