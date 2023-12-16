The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Hyman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Zach Hyman vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hyman has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Hyman's 26 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hyman has a point in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 26 Games 3 30 Points 3 17 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

