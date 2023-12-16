Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
Should you bet on Zachary Benson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- Benson has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- Benson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
