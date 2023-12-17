For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Barabanov a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Barabanov has zero points on the power play.

Barabanov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

