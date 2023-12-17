Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Barabanov a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
- Barabanov has zero points on the power play.
- Barabanov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
